Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

