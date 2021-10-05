Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $530.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $6.83 million and $530.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00237698 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00119025 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00150551 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

