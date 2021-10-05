TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report sales of $310.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.60 million to $337.80 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $934.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 1,952,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,307. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

