$310.70 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce sales of $310.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.60 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $934.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,307. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,430,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

