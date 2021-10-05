$210.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report $210.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.20 million. The Macerich reported sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $832.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $839.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $857.85 million, with estimates ranging from $807.70 million to $908.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 1,815,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after buying an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after buying an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

