Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MD. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 99,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

MD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 362,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

