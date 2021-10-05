Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IMBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 64,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

