Short Interest in Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Expands By 32.8%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of STMH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 93,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.