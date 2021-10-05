New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Up 32.1% in September

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,533,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

NRZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 5,066,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

