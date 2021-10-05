Thomas Bull Sells 580 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total transaction of $267,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.68. The company had a trading volume of 518,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,207. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.86 and its 200 day moving average is $353.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Argus upped their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

