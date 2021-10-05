Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. 1,099,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,209. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.