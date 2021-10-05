Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 5,312,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,424,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 81.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

