Boliden AB (publ)’s (BDNNY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BDNNY traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.