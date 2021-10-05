Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

NYSE:H traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 692,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $77,105,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

