Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 2,202 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $16,625.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30.

On Monday, July 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,715 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $17,767.40.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,770,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,431,436. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

