TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $54,314.40 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $54,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 241,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $856.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,484,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 550,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

