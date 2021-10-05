Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic Sells 11,000 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Tammy Mccomic sold 1,400 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $15,470.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Mexco Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of 424.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

