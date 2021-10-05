Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00.

WOW stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 198,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

