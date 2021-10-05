Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Announces Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 232 ($3.03). The company had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.87. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.96 ($3.11).

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

