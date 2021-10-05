Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.55 Million

Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce $128.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $489.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 748,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

