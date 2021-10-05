Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $6.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.17. 3,639,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,095. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.