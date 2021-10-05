Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.27 Million

Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $174.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.10 million to $175.20 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $164.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $732.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $745.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $823.40 million to $865.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $68,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX traded up $13.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $408.01 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.56 and its 200-day moving average is $469.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

