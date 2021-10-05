Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

ATRS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 521,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $596.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

