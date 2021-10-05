Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBWI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. 2,842,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

