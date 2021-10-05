Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 64,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,013. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

