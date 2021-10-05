Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

