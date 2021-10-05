Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Drops By 27.3%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. Hansa Biopharma AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

