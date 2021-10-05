Short Interest in Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Declines By 31.5%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:KBEVF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,999. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About Koios Beverage
