Short Interest in Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Declines By 31.5%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:KBEVF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,999. Koios Beverage has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

