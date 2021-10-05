Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of Ganfeng Lithium stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 14,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $23.37.
About Ganfeng Lithium
Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.