ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) President Sells $624,900.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Salvatore Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

TDUP traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 599,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,290. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $311,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.