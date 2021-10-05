CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $872,106.08 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 973,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 95.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 217,633 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 107,717.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

