Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells 70,944 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UTZ stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 686,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 42.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

