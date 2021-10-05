XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,443,166.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $1,443,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XPEL stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. 190,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,088. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi bought a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in XPEL by 24.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

