Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $5,247,283.20 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $2,913,098.30.
- On Monday, August 9th, Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $5.50 on Tuesday, reaching $469.51. 586,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.59 and a 52 week high of $521.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
