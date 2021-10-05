CVS Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

CVS Health has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,944. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.