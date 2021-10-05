CVS Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.
CVS Health has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
NYSE:CVS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,848,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,944. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31.
In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.