Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PDO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 190,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

