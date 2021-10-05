Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:JMM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

