Omni Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00005836 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $211.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,273 coins and its circulating supply is 562,957 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

