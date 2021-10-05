Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report $26.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.94 million and the lowest is $25.35 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $99.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXMD. Cowen lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,058 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 707,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 5,354,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173,334. The firm has a market cap of $312.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

