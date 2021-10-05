Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.30 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce sales of $21.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.53 billion and the lowest is $19.22 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $22.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $93.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 billion to $95.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $96.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.27. 3,482,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,040. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

