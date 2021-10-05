Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Hits $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $101,484.57 and $15.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00020394 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001233 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,065,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

