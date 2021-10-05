PEAKDEFI Price Up 26% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 26% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $298.26 million and $1.04 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00251915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00112359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,340,778,543 coins and its circulating supply is 967,786,872 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.