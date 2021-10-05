$1.07 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

