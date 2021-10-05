First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCLN traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

