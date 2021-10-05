Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345 over the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,993,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

SNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 302,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

