iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 29.0% in September

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 459,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,310,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 307,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,810. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

