Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

