BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MYN stock remained flat at $$13.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $14.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

