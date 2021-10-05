BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 62,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,197. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

