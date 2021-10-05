Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,314. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08. Alarm.com has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,776. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 14.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.